Hertz tests car subscription program from $999 monthly

One of the world's largest car-rental companies is taking advantage of its massive car inventory by dipping its toes into car subscriptions. Hertz announced Tuesday it will roll out its Hertz My Car program in two markets to start.

The structure is similar to many pilot car subscription services automakers and other rental car firms have dabbled with. Hertz's announcement also comes less than two months after rival Enterprise said it too would launch a car subscription service. At Hertz, there will be two tiers for the My Car program.

Subscribers will be able to join a Tier One for $999 per month. The entry-level tier provides access to full-size sedans, small SUVs, and trucks. Tier Two unlocks luxury sedans, regular SUVs, and large trucks for $1,399 per month. Either tier provides customers with the option to swap their vehicle (within their paid tier) two times per month as well. Like every subscription scheme, takers also receive vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, vehicle damage, and limited liability protection.

While Enterprise didn't announce pricing for its service, it will bundle its options into six classes: full-size and premium sedans, small and mid-sized SUVs, and small and medium trucks. The rival rental agency also said subscribers to its service will be able to swap vehicles up to four times per month, rather than Hertz's two times.

Research indicates shifting attitudes toward car ownership, which has led numerous automakers to trial subscription services.

Hertz's My Car program is now available in Atlanta and Austin, Texas.