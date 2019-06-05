EPA OKs more ethanol in gasoline, airless tires, VW sets EV lap record: What's New @ The Car Connection

EPA ups amount of ethanol allowed in summer gas, but read your manual first

The EPA last week approved higher amounts of ethanol blended into gasoline to be sold at gas stations in the U.S. during summer months, but many automakers warn against using fuel with more than 10 percent ethanol content in their vehicles.

Apple CarPlay interface updated with latest iOS 13 update

The refreshed Apple CarPlay interface shown Monday at the tech firm's Worldwide Developers Conference marks a major cosmetic and functional overhaul for the in-car smartphone interface and opens up the ability for third-party apps to work with the Siri virtual assistant.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado with turbodiesel to cost $42,285

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado's new turbodiesel will cost as much as the optional 6.2-liter V-8 also available under the pickup truck's hood.

Chevrolet Bolt EV fitted with prototype airless tires from Michelin

From Motor Authority:

Airless tires made by Michelin coming to GM vehicles

General Motors on Tuesday said it will test a prototype airless tire from Michelin.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake revealed

Mercedes-Benz used March's Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a redesigned CLA Shooting Brake, and sadly the automaker has no plans to introduce the second-generation model here.

2019 Audi A6 Allroad is ready for the family holiday

Audi on Wednesday unveiled a redesigned A6 Allroad, though sadly there's no word on whether the soft-roader will end up in the United States.

Volkswagen ID R Nürburgring

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen ID R sets new EV lap record at Nürburgring

Volkswagen's new ID R electric race car continues setting records.

Home station from Clipper Creek will charge two EVs

Every new electric car needs a charge point. For many years since the introduction of EVs, that has been one of the sales obstacles that companies, dealers, and others have had to overcome.

What matters most when fast-charging an electric car on a road trip? Twitter poll results

Last week, after being deluged with comments about our long-distance drive in an Audi E-tron, we asked our audience what parameters are most important to them when fast-charging on a road trip.