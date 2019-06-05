U.S. denies tariff exemption for China-made Buick Envision crossover SUV

As they make the journey across the Pacific Ocean from China to the U.S., Buick Envision crossover SUVs pick up more than just a passport stamp. For nearly a year, they have also been subject to a hefty 25-percent import tariff levied by the Trump Administration as part of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.

Buick requested an exemption to the tariffs last summer, which Reuters reported Tuesday was denied by the U.S. Trade Representative's office on May 29.

GM has reportedly been paying the tariff for nearly a year, though the automaker did not hike prices for the slow-selling Envision. Buick sold just 7,600 Envisions during the first quarter of 2019, a 21-percent drop over the year before despite lowered prices and a rejiggered lineup for the 2019 model year.

"At this time we have no plans to adjust the volume or price of the Envision in the U.S.," a Buick spokesperson told The Car Connection via email.

Last year, then-GM President Dan Ammann said that building the Envision in China was the automaker's only option. It's not clear if the situation has changed over the last year.

Buick last month said that it will sell its South Korea-built Encore GX crossover SUV in the U.S. by the end of 2019. The new model slots in between the subcompact Encore and the mid-size Envision. While it is subject to import duties, the Envision GX isn't caught in the crosshairs of a trade war.