Volvo says it will tow broken-down cars for life

Volvo owners stuck on the side of the road with a broken-down car will never need to worry about arranging a tow truck. The luxury brand said Tuesday announcement it will provide free towing for life for Volvo drivers in the U.S..

The program, fittingly called "Tow For Life," extends outside of the bundled roadside assistance included with a Volvo new-car warranty. Even after the car is out of warranty, owners can call Volvo directly and the brand will arrange for a tow truck to take the car to the nearest Volvo dealership.

There lies the catch. Owners won't be able to instruct Volvo where they'd like the car towed. Instead, the car must head to a dealer that is covered under the new program. Local mechanics or third-party shops need not apply.

Volvo called it a commitment to using genuine Volvo parts and ensuring cars are back on the road as quickly as possible.

The program works alongside the recently launched post-crash advisor application for Volvo customers. The app provides owners a checklist for what to do after a crash to ensure they follow the right steps. After the owner confirms they do not need medical attention in the event of a crash, the checklist is sent to their smartphone. It reminds drivers to gather crucial information, take photos, and gives the option to notify their insurance company digitally.

Owners who want to take advantage of the free additional service can contact the brand for a tow via Volvo On-Call or Volvo Customer Care.