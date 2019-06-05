2020 Ford Fusion lineup trimmed for sedan's last year

The 2020 Ford Fusion lineup won't include the powerful Fusion Sport.

Cars Direct reported Monday that the Fusion Sport will not return for the 2020 model year. The website confirmed with For a spokesman, who said the automaker wanted to simplify the lineup for the sedan's final model year. Instead, Ford will focus on more popular models of the Fusion.

Ford ended national advertising for its passenger cars last year after announcing it would cull the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus models from its portfolio, leaving the Mustang as its only passenger car in an otherwise crossover SUV and pickup truck-heavy range of vehicles.

The Fusion Sport packed a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that makes 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Power flowed through a 6-speed automatic transmission and to a standard all-wheel-drive system. Aside from the powerful engine, the model also received sporting cues such as a black mesh grille, darkened 19-inch wheels, a spoiler, and a quad-tipped exhaust. Inside, carbon-fiber-looking accents gave the sedan a racier cockpit.

With a starting price of $41,655 for the 2019 model year, the racy sedan was a tough sell in a market firmly focused on utility vehicles. With Ford saying goodbye to its enthusiast-focused cars (the Focus ST and Fiesta ST are also gone), buyers looking for Blue Oval power will need to seek out an Edge ST or Explorer ST in the meantime. Both SUVs pack more powerful engines and sporting cues, though they're hardly affordable.

The Edge ST, which packs the same engine as the Fusion Sport in a larger crossover SUV package, starts at $43,350, while the redesigned 2020 Explorer ST will cost $55,835 to start.