NHTSA investigates GM SUVs, Porsche 909 Bergspyder successor, Hyundai Kona Hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA begins investigation into GM SUV seat belt failures

The NHTSA last week opened an investigation into 1.4 million General Motors crossover SUVs after reports that an earlier recall may not have fixed faulty seat belt cables.

British owner puts Greyhound bus line up for sale

An icon of the American highway system is up for sale.

10K Ram 1500 pickup trucks recalled over driveshaft failure risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall about 10,000 models of its popular Ram 1500 pickup truck after a number of reports of driveshaft failures. The recall is scheduled to begin June 15 and was detailed last week in government filings released by the NHTSA.

Porsche 981 Bergspyder prototype

From Motor Authority:

Porsche built a secret successor to the 909 Bergspyder based on the Boxster

In the late 1960s, Porsche went all-in on lightness with its 909 Bergspyder. The car was basically an aluminum frame and engine wrapped in plastic. There was also a seat for anyone brave enough to drive it.

BMW releases a slew of M Performance parts for the 2020 X3 M, X4 M

The 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M models debuted in February, and on Monday BMW showed off a bushel of M Performance parts for the high-performance crossovers.

Ian Callum steps down from Jaguar design role after 20 years

Ian Callum has stepped down from his role as design director at Jaguar after two decades in the top post.

2020 Hyundai Kona Hybrid

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Kona Hybrid announced for Europe, not confirmed for US

Hyundai announced Monday that it will introduce a new hybrid version of its Kona small SUV in Europe.

An electric car can’t fully replace a gas-powered car in my world

Three incredibly long days after my nearly 3-year-old son Seth doubled over and screamed his “tummy hurt” we were finally back on the freeway headed home.

Musk teases Tesla truck, opens Chinese Model 3 orders at lower price

In an appearance on a "Ride the Lightning" unofficial Tesla podcast this weekend, CEO Elon Musk got a little more specific about the company's highly anticipated upcoming pickup truck.