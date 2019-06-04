Apple CarPlay interface updated with latest iOS 13 update

The refreshed Apple CarPlay interface shown Monday at the tech firm's Worldwide Developers Conference marks a major cosmetic and functional overhaul for the in-car smartphone interface and opens up the ability for third-party apps to work with the Siri virtual assistant.

The updated CarPlay interface will arrive with an iOS 13 update this fall and has a new skin that can show multiple apps in a single view. The apps are destined to get a new look, too. For example, the Apple Music app will show more album art, options for favorite songs, and the ability to discover more new music. The Calendar app will also have a new look and show more relevant information.

Apple CarPlay iOS 13

For the first time, Siri will work with third-party navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. Apple also said hands-free "Hey Siri" support will eventually follow via a car's built-in microphone.

The new interface design and added features come shortly after Google announced at its own conference that its Android Auto was in for a major makeover.

Apple CarPlay iOS 13

Notifications and Siri responses will also be easier to use and see. For those who aren't fans of the CarPlay's default "dark mode," drivers will now be able to swap in a "light mode" as well.

While the new look is the biggest change, the system will feature a few other changes. Drivers and passengers will find that opening an app on the connected phone will not open the application in CarPlay any longer. At the conference, the technology company said it will make it easier for passengers to, for example, chose a song while the driver has the navigation app open.