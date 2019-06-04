2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado's new turbodiesel will command the same price premium over other engines as the optional 6.2-liter V-8 also available under the pickup truck's hood.

On Monday, Chevrolet said the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-6 engine will cost $3,890 for trucks originally equipped with the standard 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine and $2,495 for trucks with the standard 5.3-liter V-8 engine. 2020 Silverado 1500 trims buyers can opt for the turbodiesel engine with are the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country.

CHECK OUT: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel engine nabs best-in-class power figures

Prices for the LT start at $38,395 for a double cab with a standard bed and climb to $40,795 for a crew cab model with a short bed. Adding the new diesel engine to the most affordable Silverado trim will bring the total to $42,285 for a double cab truck or $44,685 for a crew cab—the most popular configuration. Prices will only climb from there. An RST trim in crew cab specifications starts at $42,695, while the range-topping High Country model rings in at $54,495.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado with turbodiesel engine

The price premium for the diesel engine is identical to the 6.2-liter V-8 engine that Chevy has made more widely available for the 2020 model year.

READ THIS: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD debuts: A heavy lugger among pickup trucks

Buyers who chose the 3.0-liter diesel engine will have 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque at their disposal via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy has not revealed fuel economy or other specifications, such as towing and hauling figures for the Silverado's turbodiesel engine.

The new engine was originally slated to launch as a late 2019 model year option, but GM said last month the launch has been delayed for the 2020 model year. Chevrolet made minor changes to its new Silverado for 2020, including expanded V-8 engine availability and additional towing features.