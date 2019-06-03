2019 Chevrolet Blazer, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Ethanol in gasoline: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Blazer Review

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer reboots a name from the past, and leaves truck bona fides behind for crossover comfort.

Jaguar Land Rover tests steering wheel that heats and cools to indicate driving directions

Jaguar-Land Rover has shown off a heated and cooled steering wheel that it imagines could help drivers with navigation directions.

2019 Hyundai Veloster earns Top Safety Pick award

The IIHS subjected the 2019 Hyundai Veloster to its barrage of crash tests for a second time. With optional headlights, the 2019 Veloster is rated a Top Safety Pick.

Teaser for 2020 Cadillac CT4-V “plus” model

From Motor Authority:

Cadillac teases track-ready CT4-V and CT5-V “plus” models

A bit disappointed by the down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac unveiled last week? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V, and it teased both on Saturday at IndyCar's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Porsche 914 celebrates its 50th birthday

Porsche's nifty sports car, the 914, still looks great at 50. The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, highlighted the entry-level sports car as it turns 50 years old this year with a "Typically Porsche" day on Sunday and a “50 Years of the 914 – Typically Porsche” exhibit that runs through July 7.

First trailer, photos released for "Ford v. Ferrari" film

The first trailer and photos for "Ford v. Ferrari" have been released ahead of the film's debut in the United States this fall.

Pump with multiple ethanol/gasoline blends.

From Green Car Reports:

EPA lifts smog-related ban, allows more ethanol in summer gasoline

The EPA acted on a proposed change to expand the amount of ethanol that can be mixed into pump gasoline from June 1 to September 1.

NYC taxi mpg requirements also cut pollution, study confirms

New York City's efforts a decade ago to clean up pollution from old taxi models has worked—mostly—a new study shows.

VW diesel mitigation: PIRG rates state plans, lacks reality check on EVs

The Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal has fallen out of the news, but VW Group recently boosted its allowance for the total costs to 30 billion euros ($33 billion). In the U.S., VW has bought back hundreds of thousands of TDI diesel vehicles and is paying two distinct 10-figure penalties.