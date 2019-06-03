10K Ram 1500 pickup trucks recalled over driveshaft failure risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall about 10,000 models of its popular Ram 1500 pickup truck after a number of reports of driveshaft failures. The recall is scheduled to begin June 15 and was detailed last week in government filings released by the NHTSA.

According to the filings, the driveshaft on certain 2018 and 2019 Ram 1500 trucks may have an incomplete weld fusion between the tube and tube yolk of the driveshaft. The weld could crack and lead to the driveshaft itself fracturing and potentially separating from the tube yolk, pulling out of the transfer case, and hitting the ground while driving. The incident would lead to immediate loss of power if the Ram 1500 is being operated in rear-wheel-drive mode and it could create a dangerous debris field behind the truck. Both instances increase the risk of a crash for the driver.

Total, 10,160 Ram 1500 models are affected and FCA reported that 1 percent of the the trucks may have the problem. Owners may hear noises or feel vibrations in the truck prior to the weld separating.

FCA will notify owners of the Ram trucks and instruct them to bring their vehicles to a dealership. There, dealers will inspect the weld and replace the rear driveshaft free of charge. For any owners who may have fixed the problem outside of the factory warranty or before the recall, the automaker will provide reimbursement.

The issue was first discovered last summer when FCA noticed an unusual number of warranty claims for cracked driveshafts.