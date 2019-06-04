British owner puts Greyhound bus line up for sale

Greyhound bus
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
June 4, 2019

An icon of the American highway system is up for sale.

Reuters reported last week that the British firm that owns Greyhound has put the bus line up for sale. Greyhound has struggled to compete with low-cost airlines in areas where the bus line typically serves. Relatively low oil prices have also hurt the bus line as more Americans are traveling by personal car thanks to cheap gas. Greyhound was acquired by British firm FirstGroup in 2007 for $3.6 billion.

DON'T MISS: New electric bus runs 1,100 miles on a single charge

FirstGroup did not say how much it will ask for Greyhound in the sale, but CEO of the company, Matthew Gregory, hinted that much of its value is in its name.

"It's an iconic brand, (and) has the biggest intercity network of coaches in the U.S., so I think it's something a lot of people will be interested in," he said.

CHECK OUT: Uber looks beyond cars in Middle East

The British company also runs tens of thousands of school buses in the U.S. via a contract business. Greyhound has little in common with the school bus business, which made its sale more palatable for FirstGroup. The British firm said that it still plans to hold onto its school bus contract business with any sale of Greyhound.

Greyhound, founded in 1914, has seen its ups and downs over the past decades. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in the 1990s but emerged with more modern buses in the early 2000s. Presently, Greyhound carries 17 million passengers per year and travels to 2,400 destinations.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 BMW X1 updated with new looks, bigger screen 2020 BMW X1 updated with new looks, bigger screen
2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility 2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility
Entry lux: Cadillac CT4 to do battle with BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 Entry lux: Cadillac CT4 to do battle with BMW 3-Series, Audi A4
Review update: 2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6 smooths off-roader's rougher edges Review update: 2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6 smooths off-roader's rougher edges
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.