2019 Kia Stinger crash tests, 2020 Cadillac CT4-V, the politics of electric cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Kia Stinger earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2019 Kia Stinger is rated a Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with optional headlights and active safety equipment, the IIHS said last week.

Review update: 2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6 smooths off-roader's rougher edges

Diesel powertrains might be on the ropes, but what’s left hits like a freight train. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 is one of the last left standing due to its outstanding applications including the three-row 2019 Land Rover Discovery TD6.

Airbag fault prompts recall of 26K Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedans

Mitsubishi has recalled thousands of Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedans in the U.S. over airbags that may not deploy because of a sensor that misreads rough road conditions.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Modestly powered 2020 Cadillac CT4-V arrives as CT5-V's little brother

Cadillac is reworking its car lineup by replacing the CTS with the CT5 and the ATS with the CT4. We've already seen the CT5 in its standard guise, but the first 2020 CT4 to make its debut is the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V that the brand showed to media on Thursday in Detroit. Like the CT5-V, however, this won't be an all-out performance car. Instead, it will offer a modest bump in power, and some body and suspension upgrades to give it sport sedan credentials.

VW Golf GTI Aurora concept has hologram-controlled stereo

At Volkswagen, controlling a stereo system with buttons and knobs could be going out of style. The brand is examining a holographic future, and the Golf GTI Aurora concept shows how it could look.

Jay Leno's Garage welcomes the unicorn Porsche: the 959

Supercars weren't an entirely new thing in 1988, but the Porsche 959 helped set the benchmark for the segment to follow decades after production ended. On the latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," Leno and Alex Grappo, the owner of the visiting 959, dive into what made the car such a miraculous piece of engineering 30 years ago.

Politics be damned: Electric cars aren't really so polarizing

In these days when the political dividing lines can seem insurmountable, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents have something in common: Regardless of their political affiliation, a majority say they view electric vehicles positively.

Chinese automaker GAC teams up with Nio for EV, postpones US launch

Nio last week announced a joint venture with state automaker GAC to sell electric cars in China.

Sea level rise by 2100 could be double previous estimates, scientists predict

The consequences of global warming could be twice as bad as previously suggested, according to a new report published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.