Entry lux: Cadillac CT4 to do battle with BMW 3-Series, Audi A4

2020 Cadillac CT4-V
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
May 31, 2019

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 that bowed Thursday stands ready to take on Germany's best, and it started from the top. The 320-horsepower turbocharged CT4-V is the enthusiast-oriented flagship of a lineup that will grow downward with at least one additional, less-powerful and more affordable model.

Cadillac will debut a standard CT4 minus the V in a few weeks. Effectively, the Cadillac CT4 rivals the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4 in terms of size and features, but should feature a price tag closer to the smaller BMW 2-Series. Buyers looking for an entry-level sport sedan may find a compelling package in the CT4-V.

Under the hood sits a 320-hp 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. The rear-drive CT4-V receives the latest version of Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, while AWD CT4-V models ride on passive dampers built by German supplier ZF. To match the spirited driving nature of the V-Series, Brembo front brakes are standard, which sit behind 18-inch wheels wrapped in summer performance tires. Buyers will be able to select all-season tires if they opt for AWD.The standard suite of racier exterior accents is present, too. Dark mesh inserts fill the grille, a ducktail spoiler is in place, and quad exhaust outlets jazz up the outside of the CT4-V. Take away these accents and we're looking at the basic design buyers will find in the standard CT4 to come.

Inside, there's a specific V-Series steering wheel and instrument cluster. The compact sedan will also offer Cadillac's Super Cruise assisted driving system, effectively a Level 2 self-driving system. Drivers must be paying attention at all times or the system will not work on divided highways.The Cadillac CT4-V will go on sale in early 2020. Look for the performance model to sit atop a hierarchy that includes a CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport models.

