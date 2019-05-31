2019 Kia Stinger earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2019 Kia Stinger is rated a Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with optional headlights and active safety equipment, the IIHS said last week.

A Top Safety Pick+ is the insurance industry-funded group's highest accolade.

The safety body put the sport sedan through its slew of tests and the car earned top marks in each category. The 2019 Stinger scored "Good" ratings in all six of the IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap evaluation that simulates impact with a stationary object such as a utility pole.

To earn a Top Safety Pick+, a car must first earn "Good" ratings in most categories.

From there, the Stinger earned "Superior" marks for its crash avoidance technology, most of which is an extra-cost option. Buyers will need to at least step into the 2019 Stinger Premium trim level to unlock the safety technology. The specific trim starts at $40,185 with a mandatory destination charge. With the safety tech equipped, the Stinger avoided collisions at 12 mph and 25 mph.

Two out of three of the car's headlight systems earned "Good" marks, the final ingredient for a Top Safety Pick+ award. While the base headlights earned a "Poor" rating, that static LED headlights earned a "Good" mark. Also optional are curve-adaptive LED headlights, which also earned a "Good" mark from the IIHS. While the LED lights are optional for base Stingers, the active safety tech to meet the Top Safety Pick+ criteria is not available on that trim level.