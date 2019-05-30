2021 Chevy Trailblazer, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Tesla Model Y production: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover revealed: Small utility goes long on heritage

The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer that made its debut Wednesday takes one of the automaker's cherished names from history for a new spin.

2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility

The 2020 Lexus RX crossover SUV ditches last year's troublesome computer mouse-like control knob in favor of a touchpad and touchscreen for infotainment, which is now compatible with Android Auto.

2020 Ford Escape costs $25,980 to start

The redesigned 2020 Ford Escape will cost $780 more to start than last year's model when it goes on sale this fall.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the 986-hp hybrid hypercar the LaFerrari should have been

Ferrari has expanded its lineup with a new model sitting above the 812 Superfast. It's called the SF90 Stradale, and it's a mid-engine hypercar boasting Ferrari's next-generation hybrid technology.

Mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette reportedly untunable

The aftermarket may have a tough go with the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

Jaguar XJ production to cease in July, electric successor tipped for 2020

Jaguar will cease production of the XJ sedan on July 5, Autocar reported on Thursday.

Tesla Model Y - introduction, Hawthorne CA, March 2019

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Tesla to build Model Y in Fremont, release Model S refresh in September

Will the upcoming Tesla Model Y crossover be built in Fremont, California, alongside the related Model 3 sedan?

Electric car ads: Latest from Nissan and Audi take very different approaches

Does driving an electric car feel like flying?

Chevron taps retirees to oppose EV charging in Arizona

Astroturf lobbying organizations have been a fixture of the EV opposition and anti-climate-action movement—indeed of American politics—for a long time.