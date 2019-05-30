Airbag fault prompts recall of 26K Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedans

Mitsubishi will recall thousands of Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedans in the U.S. over airbags that may not deploy because of a sensor that misreads rough road conditions.

The Japanese brand filed documents with the NHTSA last month, which the agency published this week. The recall documents state that 26,016 Mirage G4 models are subject to the recall from the 2017-2018 model years and that the automaker has already begun alerting owners of affected cars.

The problem sits in the internal acceleration sensor within the supplemental restraint system and the car's computer system. The computer may misinterpret vibrations from "poor road conditions or a flat tire," for example, and completely disable the car's airbag system. Airbags that do not deploy in the event of a crash seriously increases the risk of injury.

If the problem is present in a driver's Mirage G4, the SRS light will illuminate on the gauge cluster to indicate the fault.

Mitsubishi said owners will be instructed to bring their cars to a dealership so a technician can reprogram the car's software. The new software includes countermeasures to keep the system online in spite of various vibrations the car will encounter.

The recall began on May 24.