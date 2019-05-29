2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover revealed: Small utility goes long on heritage

The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer that made its debut Wednesday takes one of the automaker's cherished names from history for a new spin.

The crossover that will arrive in dealers early next year will be bigger than the subcompact Trax but smaller than the Equinox and Blazer and will aim for younger buyers with its expressive looks. Chevy didn't say how much the 2021 Trailblazer would cost when it goes on sale in 2020.

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Like the 2020 Buick Encore GX that was announced Wednesday, the Trailblazer will be sourced from GM's facilities in Korea and exported to the U.S. Dimensionally, the Encore GX and Trailblazer may be slightly different, although Chevy didn't specify how big the new Trailblazer would be. However, the Trailblazer will be equipped with standard active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control. Adaptive cruise control and a mirror-based rearview camera system are on the options list. It's unclear what trim levels Chevy plans for the new Trailblazer, but photos for an RS model with a two-tone roof suggest that likely will be a top trim. Chevy didn't say what engine would power the new crossover, nor if all-wheel drive will be available.

The Trailblazer's looks crib heavily from the new 2019 Blazer, although the two don't share similar dimensions. The Trailblazer sports the Blazer's wide grille and rear upkick that gives the small SUV a taller appearance. Inside, the Trailblazer is comparatively muted, although accents around the vents and its wing-like dashboard are a departure from previous models.

The Trailblazer name once applied to a trim for the Blazer and then applied to a separate model line that was related to GM's small trucks. Those Trailblazers were on sale until 2009.