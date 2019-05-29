2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility

The 2020 Lexus RX crossover SUV ditches last year's troublesome computer mouse-like control knob in favor of a touchpad and touchscreen for infotainment, which is now compatible with Android Auto.

When it announced the upgraded tech Wednesday, Lexus said that it also tweaked the luxury crossover SUV's suspension and steering to improve handling and ride quality for the new year, and it added the option of an adaptive suspension on the sporty RX F Sport.

The refreshed crossover SUV also has mildly revised front and rear bumpers paired to restyled 18- and 20-inch alloy wheel options. Moonbeam Beige and Nori Green Pearl paint hues are added to the color palette.

The 2020 RX and extended-length, three-row RX L will hit Lexus dealers by the end of 2019 in V-6-powered RX 350 and hybrid RX 450h guise. Lexus did not say how much the updated crossovers will cost, but the added tech is unlikely to boost the base price higher than the roughly $44,800 Lexus asks for the 2019 model.

2020 Lexus RX

Tech upgrade

Inside, the updated RX makes use of a standard 8.0-inch or an optional 12.3-inch split-screen touchscreen display situated at the top of the dashboard. A touchpad handles certain functions and takes the place of the control knob found in last year's model. The 2020 RX is the first Lexus to mirror Google's Android smartphone software, which joins the existing Apple CarPlay compatibility. The 2020 RX offers up to six USB ports.

Lexus said that it also upgraded the crossover SUV's voice-recognition system.

The move to an 8.0-inch touchscreen could represent a shift back to touchscreens. Most Lexus models use a widescreen display that pairs to a small control knob that has been widely panned by critics for its finicky operation and balky responses.

The Lexus RX's suite of active safety tech includes an automatic emergency braking system that can now sense and apply the brakes if it detects a bicyclist. The system also now boasts improved low-light visibility to look for pedestrians, can read road signs and convey information such as speed limits to cabin. The 2020 RX includes a system called Lane Tracing Assist that reads road markers and can help keep the car centered in its lane at highway speeds.