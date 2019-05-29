2020 Buick Encore GX crossover revealed: Premium 'tweener by way of Korea

Buick's once-bare crossover SUV lineup is filling fast.

The automaker announced Wednesday that the Korea-sourced 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision. Buick didn't say how much the Encore GX would cost, nor when it would arrive in dealerships.

With the 2020 Encore GX, Buick has a fourth crossover in its lineup. The new crossover SUV is an extended-length version of a redesigned Buick Encore set to go on sale in China by the end of the year. It's not clear what the Encore GX means for the future of the smaller Encore in the U.S.

Buick didn't share many details about the Encore GX, but said it would be fitted with standard active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control. It's unclear what powertrain Buick may offer in the Encore GX, but a spokeswoman said it would be more powerful than the current Encore and more efficient. The Encore GX will be more spacious too, Buick didn't say how big the new model would be but hinted that its cargo capacity will be around 24 cubic feet.

2020 Buick Encore GX

The Encore—the long is one of the few remaining vestiges of Buick's once-close relationship with European automaker Opel, which was sold by GM in 2017. The Encore is also related to the Chevy Trax, and both are due for a redesign soon.

The Envision, which is built in China, also has a tenuous future. Not long after it arrived in the U.S. the Envision was engulfed in U.S.-China trade tensions that threatened to add 25% to the crossover's price. GM sought an exemption for the car, but the on-again, off-again tariff escalation has left the crossover mostly in limbo since last year.