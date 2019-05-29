Ride-share car recalls, "Top Gear" season 27, VW electric-car batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Lyft
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
May 29, 2019

Many ride-share cars have open safety recalls

Nearly one sixth of all ride-share vehicles in two major U.S. markets are subject to safety recalls that haven't been performed.

49K Mazda 6 sedans recalled over rust risk

About 50,000 Mazda 6 sedans registered in states with wintry weather have been recalled to address a rust-prone structural component.

USPS to test autonomous long-haul delivery trucks

We've come a long way from the Pony Express.

'Top Gear' season 27 trailer

'Top Gear' season 27 trailer

From Motor Authority:

"Top Gear" season 27 trailer gives us first glimpse of new hosts

"Top Gear" is in for a reboot. Again. The BBC released the first trailer for season 27 of the long-running series Tuesday, and it's the first to feature new hosts Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost's High Performance Package priced at $4,995

Ford has developed a performance package for the 2020 Mustang EcoBoost that both ups the power and hones the handling.

2019 BMW 1-Series hatchback already upgraded with M Performance Parts

BMW on Monday unveiled a new generation of its 1-Series hatchback, and the automaker's go-fast division, BMW M, already has a slew of performance parts ready.

VW ID family

VW ID family

From Green Car Reports:

$50 billion VW battery plan could need revamp after Samsung cuts back

Volkswagen, with its plan to build 22 million new electric cars across 70 models by 2030, is ground-zero for concerns over battery supplies.

What kind of EV incentives are most effective? Twitter poll results

Last week we looked at how Norway went from subsidizing the sale of a few electric cars to making it normal to buy an electric car and wondered how they did it.

Trump administration takes aim at National Climate Assessment

As the Trump administration works to reverse efforts across the government to reduce climate change, the biggest thorn in its side has perhaps been the quadrennial National Climate Assessment, a report last published in November, which the administration buried by releasing on Black Friday, as Americans hit shopping malls in record numbers.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: The 2019 Audi A8 L is the understated way to arrive Review update: The 2019 Audi A8 L is the understated way to arrive
2020 BMW X1 updated with new looks, bigger screen 2020 BMW X1 updated with new looks, bigger screen
2020 Buick Encore GX crossover revealed: Premium 'tweener by way of Korea 2020 Buick Encore GX crossover revealed: Premium 'tweener by way of Korea
2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility 2020 Lexus RX adds touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto compatibility
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.