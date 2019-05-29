Ride-share car recalls, "Top Gear" season 27, VW electric-car batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Many ride-share cars have open safety recalls

Nearly one sixth of all ride-share vehicles in two major U.S. markets are subject to safety recalls that haven't been performed.

49K Mazda 6 sedans recalled over rust risk

About 50,000 Mazda 6 sedans registered in states with wintry weather have been recalled to address a rust-prone structural component.

USPS to test autonomous long-haul delivery trucks

We've come a long way from the Pony Express.

'Top Gear' season 27 trailer

From Motor Authority:

"Top Gear" season 27 trailer gives us first glimpse of new hosts

"Top Gear" is in for a reboot. Again. The BBC released the first trailer for season 27 of the long-running series Tuesday, and it's the first to feature new hosts Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost's High Performance Package priced at $4,995

Ford has developed a performance package for the 2020 Mustang EcoBoost that both ups the power and hones the handling.

2019 BMW 1-Series hatchback already upgraded with M Performance Parts

BMW on Monday unveiled a new generation of its 1-Series hatchback, and the automaker's go-fast division, BMW M, already has a slew of performance parts ready.

VW ID family

From Green Car Reports:

$50 billion VW battery plan could need revamp after Samsung cuts back

Volkswagen, with its plan to build 22 million new electric cars across 70 models by 2030, is ground-zero for concerns over battery supplies.

What kind of EV incentives are most effective? Twitter poll results

Last week we looked at how Norway went from subsidizing the sale of a few electric cars to making it normal to buy an electric car and wondered how they did it.

Trump administration takes aim at National Climate Assessment

As the Trump administration works to reverse efforts across the government to reduce climate change, the biggest thorn in its side has perhaps been the quadrennial National Climate Assessment, a report last published in November, which the administration buried by releasing on Black Friday, as Americans hit shopping malls in record numbers.