2020 BMW X1 updated with new looks, bigger screen

The 2020 BMW X1 has a new front end that makes it look even more like the automaker's larger crossover SUVs.

BMW revealed the 2020 X1 on Tuesday, and it's hard to miss its enlarged kidney-style grille. The headlights are also treated to hexagonal LED designs, while the front and rear bumpers boast larger openings and more chiseled lines. The rear, specifically, looks wider thanks to L-shaped light bars that accentuate the fact. The minor styling changes pull from the latest X3, X5, and X7 SUVs.

The cabin gets similarly minor changes. Drivers and passengers face a standard 8.8-inch infotainment screen unit. Apple CarPlay and navigation are both standard. BMW includes Apple CarPlay use for the first year of ownership and then charges $80 annually thereafter or $300 for the lifetime of the vehicle.

BMW said it's also tweaked the instrumental panel and fitted a new electronic gear selector.

2020 BMW X1

Inside and out, buyers will be able to dress the X1 up with an available M Sport package. The optional equipment swaps out the 18-inch wheels for larger 19-inch wheels and includes a sportier steering wheel inside.

On the safety front, The X1 offers adaptive cruise control with speed limit information, collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, and steering assist with lane departure warning.

The powertrain is largely carried over from 2019. The same 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is shuffled to anupdated 8-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or available all-wheel drive. In markets outside of the U.S., the X1 will also feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Look for the 2020 X1 at dealers late this summer after production begins in July.