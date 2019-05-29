2020 Ford Escape costs $25,980 to start

The redesigned 2020 Ford Escape will cost $780 more to start than last year's model when it goes on sale this fall. Order guides for the new compact crossover show the 2020 Escape S base model will start at $25,980 including a mandatory destination charge, which is more than some of its closest competitors.

Cars Direct reported on the order guides last week. The new Ford Escape comes standard with previously optional collision-avoidance tech including automatic emergency braking that helps justify its price hike. Even with that tech, which is now standard in most competitors, the Escape may be more expensive than its direct rivals. The 2019 Honda CR-V LX costs $25,395 while the 2019 Subaru Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive and is priced at $25,270. The 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE runs $26,645, however.

The Escape SE that should be more popular on dealer lots starts at $28,190. Escape S, SE, and SEL trims are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-3 engine that makes 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.

Optional for the SE trim and higher, and standard on the Escape Titanium, is a 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid engine that makes 198 hp. Esca[e SEL and Titanium trims also have the option of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine with 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque.

Ford pitches the hybrid engine as a sportier option, as it will be the only choice for the SE Sport trim. It makes the SE Sport the least expensive way for buyers to drive away with hybrid power, too. The trim will start at $29,350. Fuel economy estimates for the hybrid powertrain aren't available yet. The order guides also did not reveal prices for the Escape plug-in hybrid, either.

Moving up the trim hierarchy, the Titanium trim will cost buyers $34,495. The model will only be available with the 2.5-liter hybrid engine at the price point. However, at $37,780, Ford will swap the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine in with standard all-wheel drive. A similarly configured 2019 Escape in Titanium trim with all-wheel drive costs almost $3,000 less. It also makes the fanciest of the 2020 Escapes more expensive than rivals from Toyota and Honda in similar configurations. Fully loaded, a 2020 Escape flirts with the $40,000 mark.

The new Escape goes on sale this fall.