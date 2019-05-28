Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger, Ferrari hybrid supercar teased, Byton readies its SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Fiat Chrysler proposes mega-merger with Renault in auto industry shakeup

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles submitted a proposal Monday to merge with French automaker Renault in a multibillion-dollar deal that could create the world's third-largest automaker by volume. The equity offer would merge the automakers equally and combine complementary vehicle lineups into a giant that could produce nearly 9 million cars each year.

2019 Hyundai Veloster recalled to fix doors that may open during crash

More than 12,000 2019 Hyundai Velosters have been recalled to fix door latches that could open in the event of a crash.

Lyft adds 911 call button, other app features in new rider-safety push

Lyft passengers can now dial 911 directly from the ride-sharing company's smartphone application.

Teaser for Ferrari hybrid supercar debuting on May 29

Ferrari releases first photo of hybrid supercar set for May 29 reveal

Ferrari is set to launch a new hybrid supercar, and the automaker has released the first teaser photo showing the tail of the car. The teaser also confirms a reveal for May 29, meaning the wait isn't long now.

Step inside the Airbus autonomous drone

Add Airbus as one of dozens of companies working to bring autonomous flying taxis to life. The European aeronautics company has been working on its prototype Vahana autonomous drone for awhile now, but on Monday the firm revealed the first pictures of the vehicle's cockpit.

BMW recreates the long-lost Garmisch concept for 2019 Villa d’Este

BMW used the past weekend's Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy to present a re-creation of a concept car that went missing shortly after its debut at the 1970 Geneva International Motor Show.

Byton M-Byte - winter testing, Inner Mongolia

Byton readies for China production of $45k US-bound electric SUV

Not too long ago, Byton was another longshot electric vehicle maker with some good ideas. But it’s already outlasted its early hype bubble and is looking increasingly likely to deliver a large, spacious, long-range all-electric SUV with a new kind of interface, at a starting price of $45,000.

Bay Area residents can get $4,000 credit on used plug-ins

To get and keep more used cars in its service area, a community utility provider in California's San Mateo County is offering its own $4,000 incentive for qualifying buyers of used plug-in cars, the company announced at the "Future of Clean Transportation" event last week.