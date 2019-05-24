Volvo XC90 recall, Audi TT discontinued, Audi E-tron electric car road trip: What's New @ The Car Connection

2016 Volvo XC90 recalled for leaky coolant hose, fire risk

The 2016 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV has been recalled to fix a faulty coolant hose that could leak and create a fire risk.

Review update: The 2019 Audi A8 L is the understated way to arrive

The 2019 Audi A8 L sticks to an understated formula that has worked for more than two decades. Audi's biggest and poshest sedan lays a ground game for future driver-assistance and technology features.

119K 2019 Honda CR-V crossover SUVs recalled to fix airbags

Honda will recall its popular CR-V crossover SUV to address sharp metal within its steering wheel that could damage wiring related to the driver's airbag, federal documents said Thursday.

2019 Audi TT

From Motor Authority:

Audi TT is dead, electric successor inbound

After 20 years, the Audi TT will leave us. The brand's chairman Bram Schot confirmed the TT's demise Thursday.

Audi mulls turning A8 into dedicated EV

Audi is considering turning its A8 flagship sedan into a dedicated EV around the middle of the next decade, when a redesigned model is due.

Cadillac CT5-V, CT4-V performance cars set for May 30 debut

That didn't take long at all. Following the regular CT5 sedan's debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the hotter CT5-V will debut at the end of this month. That's not all, though.

2019 Audi E-tron - first drive report - Calirornia, May 2019

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-tron road-trip review: Wait, range ratings aren’t everything?

Not every electric-car first-drive event urges us to climb a mountain to get a good idea of driving range.

2020 Karma Revero GT breaks cover—with smaller mustache

The 2020 Karma Revero GT will trim back its signature handlebar mustache for a bushier walrus variety.

BMW posts a smart sendoff for longtime Mercedes chief

German humor, as is quite often pointed out, is no laughing matter. Which is precisely what makes this sendoff to Dieter Zetsche, who on Wednesday stepped down from his position as CEO of Daimler, so funny.