2019 Hyundai Veloster recalled to fix doors that may open during crash

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster coupe has been recalled to fix door latches that could open in the event of a crash. The fault was discovered during crash testing.

Hyundai said Thursday that 12,438 Velosters are part of the recall, which will begin June 14. At fault are bad door latch housings and locking cables that could cause the driver's door to swing open during a side-impact crash. With the door open, the driver could be ejected from the vehicle in the event of a crash, which subsequently increases the risk of serious injury.

Hyundai will instruct its dealers to install new door latch assemblies, locking cables, and lower channel components. The new latch assembly and locking cable have been redesigned and the lower channel has been designed to prevent interference.

The Veloster features a conventional door on the driver's side and a front-hinged passenger-side door paired with a rear-hinged door for access to the rear seat. The recall affects only the driver's door.

The automaker said the insurance industry-funded IIHS actually discovered the issue its barrage of crash tests. The IIHS notified Hyundai, which began its own investigation. Hyundai said in government filings that it is not aware of any injuries related to the faulty door latches. The IIHS has not released its crash-test ratings for the 2019 Veloster.

The recall will be performed at no charge to Veloster owners.