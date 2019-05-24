19K Honda, Acura models recalled for the second time to fix airbag inflators

Honda and Acura recalled about 19,000 sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, and crossover SUVs to replace passenger-side airbag inflators that may have been installed improperly during an earlier recall.

Each car was previously recalled due to defective airbag inflators made by automotive supplier Takata. Honda found that the newly installed inflators may not have been fitted correctly by its dealerships prior to May 2018. In total, 19,086 vehicles are part of the recall and Honda believes 60 percent of them will need new inflators.

The new recall begins in late June.

The models, and how many are covered by the second round of recalls, are listed below.

- 2009-2014 Acura TSX (1,340)

- 2011-2013 Acura TSX Sportwagon (64)

- 2010-2012 Acura ZDX (50)

- 2008-2012 Honda Accord (4,932)

- 2010-2011 Honda Accord Crosstour and 2012-2014 Crosstour models (217)

- 2006-2011 Honda Civic, Civic Hybrid, and Civic NGV models (6,193)

- 2007-2011 Honda CR-V (4,183)

- 2009-2013 Honda Fit (724)

- 2010-2013 Honda Insight (176)

- 2009-2015 Honda Pilot (1,207)

Honda said the potential defect depends on the dealership where a replacement inflator was installed, though the automaker didn't say what may have gone wrong in the installation itself. If one of the subject vehicles is involved in a crash with a bad airbag inflator, it may not deploy, which increased the chance of severe injury. Honda conducted an audit of technicians no longer employed at dealerships and found the defect existed. The automaker also introduced workshops and training courses for technicians to ensure this issue doesn't happen again.

Owners will need to bring their vehicle back to a dealership again for a new airbag inflator. The entire process will be free of charge for owners.