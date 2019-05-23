Honda CR-V recall, Mercedes-Benz GLE580 unveiled, Rivian R1T Overland concept: What's New @ The Car Connection

119K 2019 Honda CR-V crossover SUVs recalled to fix airbags

Honda will recall its popular CR-V crossover SUV to address sharp metal within a steering wheel that could damage wiring related to the driver's airbag and prevent it from deploying, federal documents said Thursday.

Non-profit petitions feds to reject GM's steering wheel-less car exemption request

In a petition to the NHTSA, the Center for Automotive Safety said that General Motors would use "unsuspecting motorists or pedestrians as guinea pigs" if the automaker is allowed to test self-driving cars without steering wheels or pedals on public roads.

2019 VW GTI earns Top Safety Pick award

The sporty 2019 Volkswagen GTI hatchback earned top marks in the latest IIHS crash tests and qualified for the organization's top award when equipped with extra-cost headlights and collision-prevention gear.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE580 arrives with mild-hybrid V-8 power

Mercedes-Benz has added V-8 power to its newest GLE with the arrival of the 2020 GLE580.

USPS will test self-driving semis in Arizona, Texas

Mailboxes in Texas and Arizona may soon be full of letters delivered partly from a self-driving semitrailer. The United States Postal Service will partner with self-driving truck startup TuSimple to test autonomous mail transportation, the company said Tuesday.

Jaguar F-Type to receive electrification, digital dash

The sultry Jaguar F-Type has been around since 2014, but we're not tired of looking at its handsome shape.

Rivian R1T Overlanding concept

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian builds R1T Overland as cookout camping special

Rivian hasn't even launched any vehicles, and it's already building special editions and devising expensive accessories for its R1T electric pickup.

Electric-car startup Piëch sketches out future models, including SUV

Swiss startup Piëch wants to be more than a pretty face.

Want to charge up? EVgo builds chargers at Chevron gas stations

If electric cars need more public places to charge, maybe they could just go to gas stations.