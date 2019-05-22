Chrysler Pacifica recalled, 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled, Tesla value comparison: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nearly 200K Chrysler Pacifica minivans recalled over power steering loss risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday that it will recall almost 200,000 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to remedy an electrical wiring fault that may affect the vehicles' power steering systems.

Michigan lawmaker proposes taking parallel parking out of driving test

Student drivers in Michigan soon may not have to learn how to parallel park a car in order to pass the state driving test if a lawmaker gets her way.

BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce cars recalled to replace faulty seat belts

BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce will recall about 15,500 cars to fix faulty rear seat belts that may not retract correctly, according to documents released by the NHTSA last week.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

From Motor Authority:

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport preview

Land Rover has given its Discovery Sport a thorough update for the 2020 model year.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 truck gets added tech, expanded carbon-fiber bed availability

The new GMC Sierra 1500 didn't take long to add to its impressive list of available options. Just one year after an overhaul for 2019, the 2020 GMC Sierra will offer more tech and options than last year.

Ford updates next-gen Taurus sold in China months after nameplate dropped in US

Ford ended production of the Taurus for North America in March, but the nameplate lives on in China where Ford's been selling a redesigned model since 2015.

2019 Tesla Model S

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Tesla Model S Long Range vs. 2013 Model S 85: How do they compare in value?

When I bought my first Tesla Model S back in 2013, it had already been named that year’s Green Car Reports’ Best Car to Buy, and Consumer Reports had just declared it the best-scoring car they’d ever tested, and said that it broke their rating scale.

Report: EPA model will count fewer deaths to help favor coal plants

The EPA is following through on plans to reduce the number of deaths it counts as attributable to air pollution, reportedly in an effort to support the Trump administration's plans to shore up the coal industry.

Seawater could bring breakthrough for hydrogen cars

The biggest problem for hydrogen fuel-cell cars has been where to get a plentiful, affordable supply of hydrogen that doesn't contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.