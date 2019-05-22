2019 Kia Sorento adds high-value S, EX Sport trim levels

The 2019 Kia Sorento enters summer with two new trim levels packed with features that could make the crossover SUV appealing to shoppers comparing it to the automaker's larger Telluride.

Cars Direct reported last week that two new high-value trims designed to jazz up the vehicle for shoppers on a budget. The first is a Sorento S trim, which will cost $33,735 including a mandatory destination charge. The S trim includes a V-6 engine and adds 19-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and matching mirror caps. The 2019 Sorento S costs about $1,400 more than the Sorento LX.

Buyers will only find the vehicle's 3.3-liter V-6 engine under the hood. Considering roof rails aren't tacked on until buyers add a $2,100 Convenience Package to the lower-cost LX trim, the S trim may be worthwhile for shoppers in need of extra cargo capacity. Before the Sorento S was introduced, the automaker didn't equip the crossover with 19-inch wheels until a $41,000-plus price point.

The second new trim is the Sorento EX Sport, which is priced at $36,035. Positioned between the new S and the popular EX trim levels, the EX Sport adds chrome 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and chrome roof rails. The EX Sport costs $600 less than the Sorento EX, which is the most popular version of the crossover SUV.

Compared to the Sorento EX, the style-oriented EX Sport lacks leather upholstery, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, keyless ignition, and a power tailgate. The EX Sport, like the S trim, aims to bundle more popular options at a lower price for buyers.

There are no factory options on either the Sorento S or EX Sport other than all-wheel drive, which costs $1,800.