Window stickers explained, 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe driven, Electric car adoption in Norway: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's a Monroney window sticker for, and what does it do?

What is the one thing you’ll find on every showroom floor aside from four wheels and the fear of a bum deal? The window sticker.

Mercedes-Benz to scale back models, options in US

After years of adding new nameplates to its portfolio, Mercedes-Benz is ready to prune some vehicles from its lineup.

The Car Connection's Greenest Cars of 2019

Fuel efficiency is so last century.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe clarifies the performance SUV

The jagged line that separates Austria and Slovenia on a map looks like it traces the sharp bends of a river, but it doesn’t. There is no physical barrier between Austria, where I shuffle a 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe down a foggy road early on a Sunday morning, and Slovenia, just a stone’s throw away.

More powerful V-8 on the way for BMW M550i

BMW's M550i xDrive is about to receive the latest evolution of the automaker's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 which will see the sport sedan's performance enhanced.

GM dials up new digital vehicle platform to support future technology

General Motors on Monday showed off its latest electronic platform to support the needs of future vehicles as more technology seeps into them.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - first drive - Norway, May 2019

From Green Car Reports:

Why Norway leads the world in electric vehicle adoption

Norway has only 5.26 million people—about half the size of Los Angeles County in population, and with only about 35 percent of LA's vehicles on its roads. But there's one measure in which Norway trumps America's most saturated EV market. Per capita, Norway has more electric car owners and drivers than anywhere else in the world.

GM builds new electric architecture for EVs, self-driving cars

As future cars go electric, self-driving, and more connected with the outside world, they're going to faster connectivity inside the vehicle.

Big investment not enough for long term at Tesla, Musk says: report

Tesla may have only enough money to survive another 10 months, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email on Thursday.