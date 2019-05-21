Nearly 200K Chrysler Pacifica minivans recalled over power steering loss risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday that it will recall almost 200,000 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to remedy an electrical wiring fault that may affect the vehicles' power steering system.

A loss of electric power steering assist may occur if a wiring harness and an electrical contact point were contaminated with sealer during the production process. Without a strong electrical current, reliable battery operation isn't guaranteed.

Drivers may experience occasional stalling and loss of power steering assistance. The sudden loss of power steering and stalling increase the risk of a crash, which led to safety recall. Should drivers experience either issue, FCA noted that steering capability will remain even without power assistance, and a stalled Pacifica minivan can be restarted immediately.

The fix is relatively simple: Chrysler will ask owners to take make an appointment to take their Pacifica vans to a dealership, where a technician will inspect and clean the electrical contact to ensure that there is no contaminant.

FCA does not plan to replace any components in the recall. FCA said that owners of affected vans will receive recall notices in the mail by the end of May.

This story has been updated to reflect information on when FCA will contact Pacifica owners.