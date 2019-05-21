BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce cars recalled to replace faulty seat belts

BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce will recall about 15,500 cars to fix faulty rear seat belts that may not retract correctly, according to documents released by the NHTSA last week. All three automakers are owned by the BMW Group.

In total, the recall covers five models: the 2016 BMW 5-Series, 2016-2017 BMW X1, 2016-2017 Mini Cooper and Cooper S, and the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Most of the recalled cars are X1 crossover SUVs and Mini Cooper small cars, but 186 5-Series cars and 28 Ghost sedans are covered, too.

The cars do not conform to federal safety regulations surrounding seat belts and occupant crash protection. BMW first found the seat belt defect in its cars in 2016 and issued the recall after discussions with the NHTSA. BMW bought the faulty parts from a third-party automotive supplier

The automaker and brands did not provide any information on how it will fix the problem. The recall documents also do not provide any timeline for when owners will receive notification of the recall. Owners should expect a notice by mail in the months to come that will instruct them to bring their BMW or Mini to a dealership to have the seat belt issue remedied.