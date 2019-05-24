The Car Connection's Most Researched Cars of 2019

We the people of the carbuying public, in order to find a more perfect vehicle, shall be heard.

Millions of our readers spoke last year and said: “We want a crossover.”

We hear you.

Last year, the most researched vehicles on The Car Connection—by a wide margin—were tall-riding SUVs and crossovers.

No sedan cracked our top 10, and many didn’t come close. Instead, what people wanted to know was all crossover: Is it bigger than a breadbox? Yes. Can it come in leather? Sure. Can I have one for Christmas? Bring your own bow.

The usual suspects were all there: Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 were high on the list, but a couple upstarts managed to sneak in, too.

One luxury car made the list—one that we didn’t expect. All pickup trucks were popular with readers, but each crossover on this list boxed out every truck on the block.

Here are the top 10 researched vehicles on The Car Connection from last year, delivered like David Letterman used to.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe first drive

10. Hyundai Santa Fe

The redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe is a straightforward affair this time. Relieved of three-row duty and unburdened by a smaller Santa Fe Sport to share a name, the new Santa Fe is a two-row crossover with new duds and a unique face.

It was a 2019 Best Car to Buy nominee for its value in most trim levels, but nearly all of our experts were also smitten with the Hyundai’s fit and finish. Its best value is in the mid to top trims, where it can dazzle with good tech, active safety features, and comfortable digs for four adults.

We expect its new bigger sibling, the three-row Palisade, to make an appearance here next year.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

9. Volkswagen Tiguan

Savvy shoppers know the VW Tiguan’s secret. On top of a competent powertrain and bigger bod this time around, VW’s 6-year/72,000-mile warranty for the Tiguan is better than those of its rivals—and one of the best in the business.

VW has ground to gain as a brand, but agnostic crossover shoppers have favored the Tiguan’s mature style and contemporary interior above some rivals.

We liked the Tiguan too and rated the crossover well above average. Just be careful with the options, as they can drive the price tag well beyond bargain territory.

2019 Honda Odyssey

8. Honda Odyssey

Minivans are hardcore normcore. We don’t judge.

We’re partial to vans when it comes to hauling many people long distances, and our experts with families know well why the Odyssey is popular with parents.

The Odyssey is spacious and flexible with people and cargo, and its V-6 blends into the background—exactly what we want in the middle of Kansas with a van full of sleeping little ones.

The Odyssey is loaded to the hilt with active safety tech that’s invaluable for families, too.

2019 Lexus UX (UX250h E-Four hybrid)

7. Lexus UX

The lone vehicle from a luxury automaker on our list was a surprise for us.

We suspect that the new crossover from Lexus hit the right note for first-time luxury car buyers, but also its available all-wheel drive and hybrid powertrain hit the right note.

The Lexus UX does a lot in its little package, stylistically speaking, and it filled a much-needed gap in the automaker’s lineup.

Lexus may have an even smaller car in the lineup on the way soon, but if our returns are any indication, the UX has already struck a chord for new buyers.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

6. Jeep Wrangler

Of course.

The boxy Jeep Wrangler is perennially popular with buyers for good reason: It’s an icon.

Although it still looks the part, the Jeep Wrangler was given its first redesign in more than a decade.

Shoppers clearly have a lot to catch up on. The first thing to know: It’s just as capable as ever.

2019 Subaru Forester

5. Subaru Forester

Our Best Car to Buy 2019 was a hit with readers for good reason: The new Subaru Forester is spacious, capable, and fuel efficient.

The 2019 Forester’s interior is better than it needs to be, and its value is phenomenal against other compact crossovers.

Never mind that the powertrain choices have been simplified for 2019, the Forester’s tale is one worth listening to.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

4. Hyundai Tucson

The small Hyundai crossover was a hit with budget buyers looking for a tall-ride height—or at least taller seating position.

For the most part we can see why the Tucson is so appealing, although top tech is limited to pricey trims that are far from its attractive entry price.

Nonetheless, the crossover’s good looks and new engine option appealed to our experts for its practicality and driving manners.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

3. Chevrolet Blazer

It didn’t take long for Chevy’s newest crossover to jump into our top 10, and in a big way.

The old name has new tricks: The Blazer’s a crossover with a contemporary style and a Camaro-inspired interior that shoppers wanted to know about.

Our experts gave the Blazer a better-than-average score due to its exciting exterior and good performance. It’s comfortable for adults, and its features are impressive for a new car.

It looks like Chevy has a hit on its hands with its new crossover.

2019 Honda CR-V

2. Honda CR-V

Honda’s mega-popular crossover was eclipsed only by the other mega-popular crossover on sale today.

We’d tell you more about the Honda CR-V, but based on the number of searchers, you already know.

2019 Toyota RAV4

1. Toyota RAV4

The redesigned RAV4 was our most researched vehicle on The Car Connection for several reasons.

Not only was the new RAV4 redesigned for 2019, with a truckier look and butch style, but also a hybrid version returned with better fuel economy.

We liked the RAV4 and shoppers did too—millions of them.