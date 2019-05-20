Ram recalls 410,351 pickups with faulty tailgate latches

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 410,351 Ram pickup trucks that have faulty tailgate latches, the automaker said Friday.

The recall affects 2015-2018 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 models equipped with 8-foot cargo beds. The redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 is not affected. FCA said the power-locking mechanisms feature a small internal component that could break over time. Should the part break, the tailgate may unlatch without warning. The recall also does not affect trucks outfitted with manual tailgate locks.

The automaker said all loose cargo in the truck's bed should be secured, as stated in the owner's manuals.

The latest recall follows two other recent recalls for Ram pickups. The brand recalled the redesigned 2019 1500 this past January for a power steering problem. In February, Ram Heavy Duty models were recalled for steering linkage separation.

FCA said it expects notices for owners of affected pickup trucks will be mailed this month, though it did not say when the recall will officially begin. The automaker also didn't provide details about a remedy for the problem, though it's likely a technician will inspect and replace the at-risk component. Like all other recalls, any work and part replacements will be completed free for owners.