2020 Lincoln Corsair to cost $36,940

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair compact crossover will cost $36,940, which includes a $995 destination charge, when it reaches dealers later this year.

The 2020 Corsair, which replaces the MKC, will come in just two variants: Standard and Reserve. Both trims arrive with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive will be a $3,600 option.

Lincoln also will bundle plenty of other comforts with the AWD option. Models with power flowing to all four wheels will receive the Standard 1 option group with a $250 discount. Typically, it will cost buyers $1,650 to add the options, which outfits the Corsair with 18-inch aluminum wheels with a dark finish, ambient lighting, and a voice-activated navigation system.

Just four colors are not extra-cost options, which will thrill black, silver, and gray fans. Otherwise, prepare to dish out $695 to brighten up the crossover's exterior.

On the base Corsair, Lincoln will charge $1,300 for the Convenience Package (which equips the same features found in the Standard 1 option group). A Premium Package swaps standard soft-touch, leather-trimmed seats for premium leather front seats with 10-way power adjustment settings. The same package will also add a panoramic sunroof and 19-inch wheels to the exterior. Heated seats require the Premium package and Standard 1 option groups, which makes the sole feature a $3,900 option. Finally, the Elements Package outfits the Corsair with cooled front seats, heated rear seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a windshield wiper de-icer for another $1,100 extra.

2020 Lincoln Corsair

While the Corsair Standard will only come with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, Reserve buyers have the option of a more powerful 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine. Without the upgraded engine, a Reserve model costs $43,625; the extra power and standard AWD adds nearly $7,000 to the price. Buyers may select a Reserve II option group that sends the price rocketing another $6,000. With the crossover nearly fully loaded, the only remaining option is a head-up display for $1,700 more.

With $13,000 worth of extra equipment installed on a Reserve model, the final price rings in at $56,810.

Back down at the lower range of the price spectrum, the Corsair will be priced to fight. Its key domestic rival, the Cadillac XT4, only slightly undercuts it with a $35,290 starting price. Established German rivals, such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, cost $41,995 and $43,945, respectively. Those shopping Japanese luxury brands will find the Acura RDX costs $38,595 price before options.