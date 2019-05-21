Mercedes-Benz to scale back models, options in US

After years of adding new nameplates to its portfolio, Mercedes-Benz is ready to prune some vehicles from its lineup.

The German luxury brand will reportedly cull some models, variants, and options from its U.S. portfolio, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Sunday. The brand delivered the news at a May 8 dealer meeting in Las Vegas.

Since 2000, Mercedes-Benz's portfolio has swelled to 15 vehicles across numerous segments, and each often has its own variants, too. With engine variants and body styles, AN counted nearly 90 models for sale in the U.S. One dealer, who asked to not be identified, said the brand will begin shedding models from the market in the next year. Announcements of production end dates for these vehicles could start in the next 90 days, the dealer added.

As for options, the brand plans to drop unpopular choices altogether, while the most popular options will either become standard (for certain vehicles) equipment or added to other existing options packages.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz still plans to enter niches where it sees opportunity and profits. The brand now sells the A-Class sedan in the U.S. for the first time, marking its entry-level vehicle. A new GLB crossover is also headed to the U.S. Further, the brand plans for a slew of new electric cars in the coming years, including the new 2020 EQC electric crossover.

Mercedes-Benz already said earlier this year that it plans to drop the SLC roadster in the U.S. AN suggested S-Class and C-Class coupes and convertibles may also be on the chopping block. Sales are down sharply for each model. The brand may also move C-Class production out of the U.S. to make room for more SUV production, a previous report suggested.

The German luxury brand isn't the only marque looking to simplify its U.S. portfolio. Honda announced earlier this month it too would consolidate options and trims in a bid to streamline its offerings.