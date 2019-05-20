IIHS wrecks Lexus UX, we drive the Ford Explorer Hybrid, BMW i3 gets recalled: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lexus UX crossover earns Top Safety Pick award from IIHS

The 2019 Lexus UX is an IIHS Top Safety Pick, but only when equipped with certain headlights.

Hyundai's fix for smelly cities is an in-car air purification system

The outside world can be smelly: exhaust fumes, foul food, and farm animals. Hyundai thinks it has an answer.

The Car Connection's Lowest Rated Cars of 2019

Bad things happen to the best among us. Just ask U2.

2020 Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid

From Motor Authority:

We drove two laps in the new 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid cop car, here's what it's like

Ford has just let me loose in its new cop car, the 2020 Explorer Police Interceptor, so I can take it for two laps around a short handling loop at its testing facility in Dearborn, Michigan.

Cheeky VW advertises manual transmission as anti-theft device

Driving a car equipped with a manual transmission these days is something of a rarity among the public, but this rarity has turned into something positve for owners of manual-equipped cars.

Bentley Continental GT is luxurious inside, terrifying outside

A Bentley Continental GT is probably the last vehicle we'd imagine for a tank conversion. Yet, here we are.

2018 BMW i3s

From Green Car Reports:

2018 BMW i3 recalled for circuit-board issue causing sudden shutdowns

Some BMW i3 models from the 2018 model year are being recalled for an issue that could cause sudden power loss and shutdown.

Renewable energy growth falters as carbon dioxide hits record levels

The past couple of weeks have seen the convergence of two troubling trends.

Series hybrids were the next big thing 100 years ago: Are they any more likely today?

The 1916 Owen Magnetic Tourer that crossed the Bonhams auction block last month was more than a beautiful snapshot from an obscure moment in American automotive history.