2020 Elantra gets a price bump, Cadillac XTS bites the dust, and California considers EV only: What's New @ The Car Connection

270K Ford Fusion sedans recalled over rollaway risk

Ford announced Wednesday that it would recall hundreds of thousands of Ford Fusion sedans for a shifter cable that could split and cause the car to roll away.

2020 Hyundai Elantra adds safety tech, to cost $19,870

New safety tech and a dropped standard manual transmission are the reasons for the $1,750 price hike over last year's model.

New tech could alert drivers to potholes

Mitsubishi and HERE debuted car-to-car communication technology that could alert other drivers about potential road hazards.

2018 Cadillac XTS

From Motor Authority:

Cadillac XTS production to cease in October

The party is over for the full-size, front-drive Caddy sedan. The union that represents workers who make the sedan posted a bulletin stating production will wrap up for the car in October.

Book celebrating Bentley's centennial costs more than a Continental GT

The automaker will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a commemorative book that starts at $16,000 and can run more than $250,000 in some editions.

BMW celebrates 35 years of fast sedans with special M5

The automaker unveiled the a special-edition model to celebrate 35 years of the M5, complete with special paint and badge delete. Just 35 M5 Edition 35 Years models are on their way to the States.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Autopilot was engaged when Tesla Model 3 crashed into semi

A preliminary report by federal investigators revealed that the driver-assistance system was in use when the car crashed and killed its driver.

California braces for Trump mpg rules with extreme options—like a ban on tailpipes?

CARB chairwoman Mary Nichols suggested the state's rulemaker could consider outright bans on internal combustion engines in the future.

2018 BMW i3 recalled for circuit-board issue causing sudden shutdowns

Roughly 160 cars will be recalled for an issue that could cause the small BMW i3 to shut down.