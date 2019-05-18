Hyundai's fix for smelly cities is an in-car air purification system

The outside world can be smelly: exhaust fumes, foul food, and farm animals.

The South Korean automaker announced this week it developed a new "smart air purification system" that may appear in new cars soon. The smart system monitors the air quality inside of the car and purifies the air to an "excellent" standard, defined by heath officials in Korea.

Take that, smelly cities.

CHECK OUT: Cabin Air Filter: A Good DIY Project

The filter features laser-based fine particulate sensors for increased use and durability, according to Hyundai. Further, the sensor to read the air quality isn't prone to particulates building up to skew readings.

DON'T MISS: 2020 Hyundai Elantra adds safety tech, to cost $19,870

While regular systems run for a set period of time and shut off despite air quality levels, Hyundai's new system will fire up whenever needed. Drivers and passengers can also monitor air-quality levels via the car's infotainment system. The quality level is shown on a 16-bar digital display. Other neat tricks Hyundai included with the system are a charcoal-based deodorizing function and the ability to automatically roll up the windows to help keep air quality at an excellent status.

The automaker will look into the feasibility of installing the system into new Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the future, though it hasn't confirmed the system for production yet.