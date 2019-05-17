NHTSA investigates Chevy, GMC pickups over power steering loss

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks to determine if a previous recall left out thousands of pickups.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that the probe aims to uncover more details about power steering loss in both of General Motors' mid-size trucks after the automaker recalled the vehicles in 2016. After the recall, the NHTSA received 50 additional complaints about power steering loss in the trucks. The complaints call into question whether GM limited the scope of the initial recall and if thousands of more trucks house faulty components. The initial recall only covered 3,000 trucks.

GM said in a statement to AN it plans to cooperate fully with the investigation.

One of the many complaints stated an owner brought his 2016 GMC Canyon to a dealer for the problem described in the recall, but the dealer said the truck is not covered. The dealer then insisted it would cost a large sum of money to diagnose and fix the issue. The same complaint said the truck lost power steering at least five times at various speeds and in situations. The loss of power steering unexpectedly can increase the risk of a crash. The owner added the wheel would jerk and warning chimes would sound when the problem occurred.

Per the report, another 100,000 Colorado and Canyon models may be subject to the recall. Should the NHTSA decide GM failed to recall the proper number of trucks, the automaker could offer a reimbursement plan for owners who repaired the issue outside of the factory warranty before the recall.