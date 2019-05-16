Audi Q5 recall, Nissan ProPilot upgrade, 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Audi Q5 recalled over brake failure risk

Some 2018-2019 Audi Q5 crossover SUVs will be recalled for potential brake failure, according to government filings made public Tuesday by the NHTSA.

Volvo rolls out post-crash checklist for drivers

Volvo owners involved in a crash will have immediate support from the automaker.

2020 Toyota 4Runner Review

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is an SUV that may owe its continued existence to the way the “Jurassic Park” franchise reignited an interest in dinosaurs.

Nissan ProPilot 2.0 electronic driver aid

From Motor Authority:

Latest version of Nissan ProPilot offers hands-free highway travel

Nissan on Thursday announced an upgraded version of its ProPilot self-driving system that will enable hands-free travel on the highway.

New Ford Focus ST Wagon is a tasty piece of forbidden fruit

Ford no longer sells the Focus in the United States but a handsome redesign was introduced in other markets earlier this year, and it included a sporty ST model with 276 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on tap.

2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman to top 300 horsepower

The Mini brand threw an uppercut on Wednesday by revealing a major power jump for the 2020 John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman models. Now, both cars make an impressive 301 horsepower—a 73 hp increase.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - first drive - Norway, May 2019

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover charges ahead, luxury first

Norway has a lot of electric cars—so many that it can make anyone driving a new vehicle with an internal combustion engine look like a Luddite.

Volvo announces battery suppliers for upcoming EV lineup, including Polestar

Volvo, one of the first automakers to announce it would add electric power to its whole lineup, on Wednesday took the unusual step of formally announcing who will supply the batteries for all those electric cars.

"Honda e" becomes official name of Urban EV, more hybrids to come

Honda last week confirmed a new name for the Urban EV concept that it has showed twice at European auto shows recently.