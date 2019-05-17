270K Ford Fusion sedans recalled over rollaway risk

Ford on Wednesday said that it will recall about 270,000 2013 through 2016 Ford Fusion sedans to fix transmissions that could slip out of gear and allow the vehicles to roll after they've been put in park.

A shifter cable bushing can degrade over time and may eventually detach from the transmission. Should the bushing separate, the transmission could slip into a different gear than what the driver selected. In the meantime, Ford says that drivers should engage the parking brake every time they put their cars in park.

The issue would also potentially allow the driver to remove the ignition key and exit the car when it's not actually in the park gear. There will be no audible warning chime or gauge cluster display message. Without the parking brake applied, the bushing and detached shifter cable will allow the sedan to move unintentionally. Unintended vehicle movement increases the risk of a crash and injury, which led to the NHTSA safety recall.

Ford said it's aware of three reports where property damage occurred due to the rollaway risk. The automaker added a third report alleges personal injury related to the recall.

The company is still investigating the root cause of the problem and does not have a remedy available yet. Ford will notify owners of a fix when it's available.