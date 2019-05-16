2019 Ford Ranger recalled for transmission fault, rollaway risk

The 2019 Ford Ranger has been recalled over a faulty transmission shift cable bracket that could allow the pickup truck to roll after being put into park, Ford said Wednesday.

In total, about 2,500 2019 Ranger pickups in the U.S. may have transmission shift cable brackets that were not torqued to the proper specification. Over time, the cable and bracket could come loose, which would allow the transmission to slip into a different gear than the driver selected. A driver may select drive, but the transmission could find its way to neutral instead, for example.

Until the trucks can be fixed, Ford recommends that owners engage the parking brake.

In a worst-case scenario, the driver could select park, while the transmission sits in a drive gear. Ford said this situation would allow the driver to remove the ignition key (if equipped) with no instrument panel warning or chime that the pickup is not actually in park. In this case, the truck could move or roll away without warning if the parking brake isn't applied. Unintended movement increases the risk of a crash or injury, which led the NHTSA safety recall.

The recall notice will instruct owners to bring their Rangers to a dealership where a technician will inspect the two fasteners and torque them to specification. Dealers will also ensure the transmission selector assembly works properly. The automaker did not provide a timeline for when it will notify owners.