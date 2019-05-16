2020 Hyundai Elantra adds safety tech, to cost $19,870

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra costs $1,750 more than last year's model to start, but it comes standard with previously optional active safety tech and a new fuel-saving transmission that boosts fuel economy to as high as 35 mpg combined.

Hyundai said Thursday that 2020 Elantra shoppers will be met with a base price of $19,870 for a 2020 Elantra SE, which includes a mandatory $920 destination fee. The newly standard suite of active safety features includes automatic emergency braking and front collision warnings, and every Elantra model now features a 3.5-inch screen in the gauge cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a new dual-shell horn. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter inline-4 engine also gain a more efficient temperature-coefficient electric heater, while Elantra Eco sedans now sport a stop/start system.

Power stays the same for thriftier 2.0-liter inline-4 with 147 horsepower on tap, but a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) replaces last year's 6-speed conventional automatic.

An Elantra SE with the automatic transmission was priced at $19,120 last year. The $750 price hike covers the active safety tech and other convenience features.

A 6-speed manual transmission is no longer part of the package. The stick shift option was previously offered on the Elantra SE and Sport trims.

READ THIS: New transmission makes 2020 Hyundai Elantra more fuel efficient

The CVT will serve every Elantra model save for the Elantra Sport and Eco trims, which instead use a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai said the Elantra is the first compact car to use a chain belt for its CVT, which helps improve fuel economy by 1.2 percent compared to a conventional belt.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra Eco soldiers on with its 1.4-liter turbo-4 engine, while the Sport retains a 1.6-liter turbo-4 engine. Buyers will find 128 hp with the Eco model and 201 hp in the racier Sport variant. Prices for the Eco model start at $22,170 and $24,720 for the Sport model.

CHECK OUT: New transmission bumps 2020 Hyundai Accent to EPA-rated 41 mpg on the highway

Outside of the special models, the popular SEL and Value trims start at $20,620 and $21,520, respectively. Selecting a range-topping Elantra Limited will show a price of $23,720 before any other options. Models with the CVT will see a fuel economy bump of 2 mpg combined compared to the 2019 model; each trim returns 34 mpg combined, except for the base SE, which nets 35 mpg combined.

Hyundai will begin shipping the 2020 Elantra to dealers this spring.