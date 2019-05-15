NHTSA hits the brakes, Audi A4 updates, Tesla Model Y strains battery supply: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA backtracks, won't mandate brake override systems

The NHTSA on Monday said that it doesn't plan to follow through with a promise it made seven years ago to make brake override systems mandatory on new cars, a move applauded by automakers that have already installed the feature.

2019 BMW 8-Series Review

The 2019 BMW 8-Series revives a badge that’s been dormant for 20 years. It replaces the former 6-Series, and takes a spot at the top of BMW’s numeric charts, while it takes up rent-free space in our head.

Study: Consumers have more confidence in self-driving cars than electric vehicles

American consumers have more confidence in self-driving car technology than electric vehicles, according to a survey conducted by the AAA.

New Audi A4

From Motor Authority:

Updated Audi A4 arrives with mild-hybrid tech but still no plug

Audi's A4 range has been updated, bringing revised looks, some extra goodies in the cabin, and mild-hybrid tech. There still isn't a plug-in hybrid model but one is expected. It will be badged a TFSI e as Audi is now reserving the E-tron badge for battery-electric models.

McLaren GT debuts with 612 horsepower, over 20 cubic feet of storage

McLaren on Wednesday took the covers off a new, more usable type of supercar called the GT.

SUV demand might see Mercedes-Benz end US C-Class production

With the SUV market booming, Mercedes-Benz may make a tough decision in the near future. The automaker is rumored to be considering ending C-Class production at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Tesla Model Y

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model Y production will strain battery supplies: Panasonic

Tesla's main battery supplier, Panasonic, says the two companies won't have enough battery-building capacity to support production of the Model Y.

Volkswagen plans $1.1 billion battery partnership in Germany

Volkswagen announced plans on Tuesday to build a large new battery factory—with an unspecified partner or partners—in its home state of Lower Saxony in Germany.

Hyundai, Kia team with Rimac for battery tech

Along the way to building 44 "eco-friendly" models by 2025, Hyundai Motors, which includes Kia, announced that it will invest $80 million in Croatian EV startup Rimac.