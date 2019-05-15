Volvo rolls out post-crash checklist for drivers

Volvo owners involved in a crash will have immediate support from the automaker. The brand announced Tuesday its Volvo Car Accident Advisor, which delivers an essential checklist to a driver's smartphone if the vehicle detects it has been in a crash.

The feature will be available to all 2015.5 and newer Volvo vehicles in the U.S. via the cars' telematics systems. Once an owner confirms they are not injured and do not need medical attention, the checklist will be sent to the owner's smartphone. From there, a link will take car owners through a web-based application to guide them through important steps following the crash.

The checklist will remind drivers to gather various facts after the incident, take photos, and even give them the option to notify their insurance company digitally. Additionally, owners can search for repair shops from the Volvo Car Accident Advisor, which Volvo said in a statement could shorten insurance claim times. Overall, the brand wants its drivers to feel supported following any wreck.

Volvo said the service is free to owners and drivers of its cars older than the 2015.5 model year can still use the checklist and associated feature. Rather than using the in-car SOS system, owners of older Volvo models will need to call Volvo Customer Care to use the post-crash service.