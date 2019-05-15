Mini makes its high-value Oxford Edition available to active and retired U.S. military members

Active and recently retired U.S. military members are now eligible to purchase the 2019 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition, a high-value trim level previously offered only to students.

Mini on Tuesday called its decision to expand Oxford Edition availability as a gesture of appreciation for those who serve in the U.S. armed forces.

Mini packs the Oxford Edition with what it says is nearly $7,000 worth of optional equipment on two-door models for $20,600 and a four-doors for $21,600. Both prices include a mandatory $850 destination fee. The extra equipment built into the Mini Oxford Edition includes features such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels in silver or black, a dual-pane panoramic moonroof, and heated seats. A manual and automatic transmission are both offered as well. Finally, recent college graduates or active and retired military personnel can choose from six exterior colors.

Mini will also offer the special edition to any honorably discharged military member. The dealer will verify any graduate or military member for the Oxford Edition. All Mini asks is the buyer be within a 12-month window for when they retired from the military or graduated.

Those looking for the value-packed model will find the Oxford Edition at Mini dealerships now.