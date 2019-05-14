Whopper deliveries, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 driven, EVgo network upgrades: What's New @ The Car Connection

Have it your way: Burger King delivers Whoppers via motorcycle to cars stuck in traffic

Burger King is taking food delivery to congested roadways.

Illinois electric car owners may face $1,000 annual fee

Electric car owners in Illinois may soon face an annual $1,000 registration fee to offset uncollected fuel taxes.

Done to death: Here are the cars that are dead for 2020

Death is an inevitability for everything, even for hearses like the newly discontinued Cadillac XTS.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 gets a grip on its mission

The logo is a snake. The engine sounds a rebel yell upon startup, and from there only shouts more, more, more. The tires are steamrollers meant to provide grip on a racetrack. It sits low and lean, and looks downright mean. It’s the anti-SUV. It’s the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, and it’s here to kick ass.

Land Rover Range Rover Astronaut Edition is for future space explorers

The Land Rover Range Rover Astronaut Edition is truly limited in scope. Why? The only individuals with a shot at owning it are future astronauts.

McLaren celebrates 20,000th car built

It's been a long road since 2010, but British supercar/sports car maker McLaren has just assembled its 20,000th car.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace at EVgo charger

From Green Car Reports:

EVgo fast-charge network commits to 100 percent renewable power

If electric cars are supposed to clean up the environment and reduce global warming—and they are—EV drivers would like to rely on 100 percent renewable energy to do charge. And charging networks are striving to provide it.

Aston Martin Rapide E makes first public appearance at Monaco e-Grand Prix

The Aston Martin Rapide E just made its public debut sitting on a stand at the Shanghai auto show last month, but the company didn't wait long to show it off blasting around a track.

AAA survey finds more optimism over self-driving cars than in EVs

More Americans think most cars will be able to drive themselves in 10 years than the number who think most cars will be electric in that time.