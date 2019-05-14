Have it your way: Burger King delivers Whoppers via motorcycle to cars stuck in traffic

Burger King is taking food delivery to congested roadways. The fast food restaurant chain announced it will begin delivering food via motorcycle to cars stuck in traffic starting this month in Mexico, The Washington Post reported last Thursday.

The in-traffic delivery will launch in Mexico City, which the TomTom Global Traffic Index calls the world's most congested city. A daily commute can last up to five hours in the city.

Called "The Traffic Jam Whopper," the in-traffic delivery service works via a smartphone app for drivers to place an order from their cars. There are a few restrictions, though. Drivers must be within 1.8 miles of a Burger King to unlock the service, and the app's algorithm must calculate the driver intending to order will be in traffic for at least 30 minutes to ensure the motorcycle delivery will reach their destination.

Burger King's app identifies congested areas of the city and will send a push notification to drivers to let them know the service is available. A voice-activated system takes the order.

During April, Burger King held a one-month pilot for participating restaurants to see if the hungry drivers would take to the service. The figures speak for themselves; Burger King deliveries increased 63 percent with the Traffic Jam Whopper.