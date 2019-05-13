Dead cars, 2020 Toyota Supra driven, EV confidence: What's New @ The Car Connection

Done to death: Here are the cars that are dead for 2020

Death is an inevitability for everything, even for hearses like the newly discontinued Cadillac XTS.

BMW, Microsoft team up to improve in-car voice recognition

BMW and Microsoft have forged a partnership to improve in-car voice-recognition systems.

Court rules that Michigan can suspend driver's licenses for unpaid fines

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled Michigan is allowed to suspend a driver's license over unpaid fines, something opponents argue disproportionately affects poorer people.

2020 Toyota Supra

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2020 Toyota Supra is fast and frenetic

It’s late in the day at Summit Point Raceway, the warm sun of a late West Virginia spring is starting to pack it in for the day, and I’m still working on smoothing out my hamfisted ways behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota Supra in my few remaining laps on the track’s Shenandoah circuit. So far the car has rewarded me for frenetic driving. Now I’m trying to see if it will reward a more precise driving style.

Opel's first plug-in hybrid is a 300-horsepower crossover

Germany's Opel on Monday unveiled its first plug-in hybrid in the form of the Grandland X Hybrid4.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots and video

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle refresh for its Discovery Sport, which was introduced in its current form for 2016. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a number of clues about the updated model.

Flock of pelicans flying over 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, San Diego area, Feb 2019

From Green Car Reports:

AAA survey finds more optimism over self-driving cars than in EVs

More Americans think most cars will be able to drive themselves in 10 years than the number who think most cars will be electric in that time frame.

Dyson patents show possible Tesla Model X competitor

Dyson, the maker of snazzy, high-tech vacuum cleaners, has said for two years that it will build electric cars starting in 2020.

YouTube-famous Tesla rebuilder opens shop in "coopetition" with Tesla

Without dealerships, service has been a regular challenge for Tesla and its owners.